-
Large fire blazing in Aalwyndal
Large fire blazing in Aalwyndal
Residents in the area have been requested to exercise caution. Only one house is under threat.
CAPE TOWN - A large fire is currently blazing in Aalwyndal in the Garden Route District Municipality.
Firefighters have been battling to access the veld fire due to the terrain.
Residents in the area have been requested to exercise caution. Only one house is currently under threat.
“We did manage to bring the southern and the western flank under control, and our team of firefighters, in total 15, including seven vehicles, are busy battling the fire.
“According to our fire chief, we should bring it [fire] under control, we have also requested for additional manpower,” says Colin Puren, a spokesperson for the Mossel Bay Municipality.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
