KZN shack dwellers’ movement win partial victory in high court

JOHANNESBURG - The Durban High Court has ruled that a group of shack dwellers in eKhenana in Cato Crest, KwaZulu-Natal, can remain in their homes over the festive season.

The matter between Abahlali baseMjondolo and the eThekwini Municipality was postponed to next month.

The movement has accused the municipality, the city manager, and the mayor of brutally and illegally evicting them.

It also says an anti-land invasion unit with the help of police has been demolishing and burning their homes over the past few months.

The movement’s president S'bu Zikode says in court on Thursday the State asked for more time to file its arguments.

“We see this as a victory as Abahlali because what it means is that the city can no longer go a evict people because the matter is in court. They would have to file their court papers before the court can do anything, so we are a little bit relieved.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)