Khabisi Mosunkutu’s memorial service to get underway in Soweto
Mourners, in their numbers, are gathering at the Zoe Bible Church to pay tribute to former Gauteng transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu.
SOWETO - A memorial service is expected to get underway shortly for former Gauteng Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu at Zoe Bible Church in Pimville.
He died earlier this week after battling hypertension and diabetes.
Mourners, in their numbers, are gathering to pay tribute to Mosunkutu.
They’re there to pay respects to the fallen former Gauteng MEC of Transport and African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) member.
#MosunkutuMemorial program is as follows: BD pic.twitter.com/gSoM40rATS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2018
Mosunkutu has been described as one of the founding members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and an ethical member of the ANC.
Among the dignitaries expected is the ANC’s Parks Tau.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted a special provincial funeral which is expected to take place next Thursday, 3 January.
Everyone stands on their feet as the Mosunkutu family walks into Zoe Bible Church to continue with the memorial programme. #MosunkutuMemorial #RIPMosunkutu pic.twitter.com/7b9Hj9Kx1k— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) December 28, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
