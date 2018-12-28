Popular Topics
Khabisi Mosunkutu’s memorial service to get underway in Soweto

Mourners, in their numbers, are gathering at the Zoe Bible Church to pay tribute to former Gauteng transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu.

A picture of Khabisi Mosunkutu is seen at Zoe Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, ahead of his memorial service on 29 December 2018. Picture: @GautengANC/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

SOWETO - A memorial service is expected to get underway shortly for former Gauteng Transport MEC Khabisi Mosunkutu at Zoe Bible Church in Pimville.

He died earlier this week after battling hypertension and diabetes.

Mourners, in their numbers, are gathering to pay tribute to Mosunkutu.

They’re there to pay respects to the fallen former Gauteng MEC of Transport and African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) member.

Mosunkutu has been described as one of the founding members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and an ethical member of the ANC.

Among the dignitaries expected is the ANC’s Parks Tau.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted a special provincial funeral which is expected to take place next Thursday, 3 January.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

