Jill Fernandez’s brother: 'Family struggling to deal with tragedy’

The 49-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The brother of a Bonteheuwel woman, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, says the family is struggling to deal with the tragedy.

Jill Fernandez was declared dead at a hospital in the area after being rushed there by relatives over the weekend.

The 49-year-old woman had been beaten over the head with a concrete slab.

Kurt Fernandez has described his late sister as a lovable person.

“Everybody loved her. It’s quite a difficult time for us as her son was also murdered on the same day, 22 December, three years ago in a gang-related incident.”

He says Christmas will never be the same again for his family.

“Words can’t explain how we feel. We are shattered. It [her death] came as a shock, she had been in an abusive relationship and we [the family] never knew about it.”

Fernandez says the accused, Patrick Hendricks, had been in a relationship with his sister for the past two years since he was released on parole.

He says the man is no stranger as he and the deceased grew up together.

The grieving brother attended court proceedings on Thursday, where Hendricks made a first appearance.

“He came into the courtroom, looked around and started smiling at everybody. He just laughed at us, and that’s when I went ballistic because he showed no remorse,” says Kurt.

The case has been postponed to the end of January 2019.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)