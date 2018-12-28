ICC reprimands Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur
Mickey Arthur admitted to showing dissent and was slapped with one demerit point.
CENTURION - The International Cricket Council on Friday afternoon reprimanded Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur for showing dissent at third umpire Joel Wilson’s decision not to give South African opener Dean Elgar out on day 3 of the first Test in Centurion.
The incident happened in the ninth over of the third morning, when Shaheen Shah Afridi thought he had Elgar caught at first slip by Azhar Ali on four.
The onfield umpire S Ravi then sent the decision upstairs to Wilson to adjudicate, which Wilson ruled in favour of Elgar.
The decision prompted Arthur to storm into the third umpire's room, before questioning the decision and then storming out again.
Arthur admitted to the charge and was slapped with one demerit point for his offence.
Pakistan lost the first Test match to South Africa by six wickets in three days, with the second Test taking place at Newlands in Cape Town on 3 January.
