Holidaymakers returning home urged to be safe on roads

More than 1,400 cars made their way through the northbound Mooi River Toll Plaza on Thursday, suggesting that people are taking shorter holidays this year.

FILE: A general view of traffic on the N3 Toll Concession. Picture: @N3Route/Twitter
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession is urging travellers returning from their holidays to be safe on the roads.

Surprisingly, more than 1,400 cars made their way through the northbound Mooi River Toll Plaza on Thursday, suggesting that people are taking shorter holidays this year.

Despite the high death toll on roads across the country, there have been fewer incidents on the N3 this year compared to last year.

The N3 Toll Concession’s Con Roux said: “About 30% of the crashes are single-vehicle crashes where the vehicle simply leaves the roads. That speaks to either fatigue or possibly disruption where a person will be attending to a cellphone or something like that.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

