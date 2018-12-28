Golden Arrows replace Larsen with Komphela

Bafana Besithende parted ways with Clinton Larsen on Thursday morning and appointed Steve Komphela 24 hours later.

CENTURION - Lamontville Golden Arrows wasted little time in replacing Clinton Larsen at the helm of the club after they announced the appointment of Steve Komphela as their new head coach on Friday afternoon.

Until Friday morning Komphela was still contracted to Bloemfontein Celtic, but he tendered his resignation in the afternoon, only to be revealed as the new Arrows coach with immediate effect.

This brings the coaching movements in the Premier Soccer league to 15 in 2018.

Earlier on Friday, Muhsin Ertugral was also appointed as the new head coach of bottom-of-the-log Maritzburg United, after the Pietermaritzburg club sacked Fadlu Davids on Christmas Eve.

Komphela’s first assignment as Golden Arrows coach will be a KZN league derby against Maritzburg United at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on 6 January.