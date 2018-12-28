Fuel prices to drop by more than R1 on 2 January

Petrol will decrease by R1.23 per litre while diesel will decrease by R1.53.

JOHANNESBURG - The fuel price will decrease by more than R1 for both petrol and diesel on 2 January, the Energy Department announced on Friday.

The price of 93 octane petrol will decrease by R1.22 a litre while 95 octane goes down by R1.23 on Wednesday.

The different grades of diesel go down by R1.53 (for 0.05% sulphur) and R1.55 (0.005% sulphur) per litre.

Illuminating paraffin goes down by R1.23.

The Energy Department’s Robert Maake: "The main reason for the decreases is the lower crude oil prices which resulted in lower prices for petroleum prices in the international market. The second reason is the slate levy of 21.92 cents which was imposed two months ago has also been removed."

The latest decreases follow on December's fuel price decreases which saw both grades of petrol drop by R1.84. Diesel saw a decrease of between R1.45 and R1.47.

In October, fuel prices hit record highs.