Forest Whitaker files for divorce from wife of 22 years Keisha Nash
The pair - who share Sonnet, 22, and True, 20, together - first met in 1994 on the set of ‘Blown Away’, where they played love interests.
LONDON - Forest Whitaker and Keisha Nash have filed for divorce after two decades of marriage.
The Black Panther star submitted documents to the court on Thursday, asking to end his relationship with Nash after two decades of married life.
Following the movie, the pair got together and married two years later in Montego Bay, Jamaica, The Blast reports.
Nash had previously revealed what she thinks made their marriage work.
She said: “Anything that I’m doing that Whitaker’s able to be there and come and support me, he absolutely does. What makes a good partnership or marriage is when you support one another. I certainly love and respect what Whitaker does.
“It’s hard. He works really hard to take care of our family. I think it’s important to show my appreciation by being there for him and supporting him. More than that, I get to hang out with my friend. That’s pretty cool and vice versa.”
And Nash feels communication is very important in a relationship.
She added: “You know what, it really is - it’s telling the person when they do something great, also being able to have the courage to say, ‘You know what, I didn’t really like that. That wasn’t cool. Let’s discuss it. What did I do to bring that out in you?’
“I think communication is absolutely important. There’s no way I could have lasted in 14 years of marriage without communication - also, growing. When you’re in a relationship you need to grow. When you meet someone at a certain age, as you grow you learn different things. It’s whether that person is willing to grow in the same direction as you and grow with you.”
