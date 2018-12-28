Family, friends to pay tribute to ANC's Mosunkutu at memorial service
Khabisi Mosunkutu died earlier this week at his home in Johannesburg where he was receiving care for a stroke he suffered in July this year.
JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service will be held on Friday for the former Gauteng Transport MEC and ANC official Khabisi Mosunkutu.
He died earlier this week at his home in Johannesburg where he was receiving care for a stroke he suffered in July this year.
Family, friends and comrades of the late Mosonkutu will gather at Zoe Bible Church today in Pimville, Soweto to bid him farewell.
He died earlier this week after battling diabetes and hypertension.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday approved the request to grant Mosunkutu a special provincial funeral.
The ANC's Tasneem Motara: "The provincial official funeral is scheduled to take place on 3 January, however, details of the venue, programme and time are still to be finalised."
Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the family, saying the country has lost a stalwart of liberation and democratic governance.
He has been described as one of the most ethical leaders in the movement.
Mosunkutu held leadership positions in various organisations including the Soweto Civic Association, the UDF, and Sanco.
He was one of the founding members of Cosatu.
His wife, Nongqaba, say his condition had worsened in the last three months.
