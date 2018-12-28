Ertugral appointed Maritzburg United coach

The 59-year-old Turk replaces Fadlu Davids at the struggling club after he was sacked on Christmas Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - Muhsin Ertugral has been appointed as Maritzburg United’s new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday.

The 59-year-old Turk replaces Fadlu Davids at the struggling club after he was sacked on Christmas Eve.

The experienced Ertugral left National First Division side Ajax Cape Town in November and will take over the reins at bottom of the log Maritzburg until 2020.

Maritzburg United chairperson, Farook Kadodia, said Ertugral’s mandate will be to lift the club out of the relegation zone and also blood new players.

"His project will be to get us out of relegation and then, of course, continue to build. His expertise is in promoting youth so beyond saving relegation we are confident that we will see a lot of younger players promoted."