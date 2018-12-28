Ertugral appointed Maritzburg United coach
The 59-year-old Turk replaces Fadlu Davids at the struggling club after he was sacked on Christmas Eve.
JOHANNESBURG - Muhsin Ertugral has been appointed as Maritzburg United’s new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Friday.
The 59-year-old Turk replaces Fadlu Davids at the struggling club after he was sacked on Christmas Eve.
The experienced Ertugral left National First Division side Ajax Cape Town in November and will take over the reins at bottom of the log Maritzburg until 2020.
Maritzburg United chairperson, Farook Kadodia, said Ertugral’s mandate will be to lift the club out of the relegation zone and also blood new players.
"His project will be to get us out of relegation and then, of course, continue to build. His expertise is in promoting youth so beyond saving relegation we are confident that we will see a lot of younger players promoted."
BREAKING: #WelcomeMushin— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) December 28, 2018
Maritzburg United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Muhsin Erturgral as the club’s new head coach. The 59-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/TPKnIjc0Pu
Popular in Sport
-
Arsenal, Man City double header tests Liverpool's new tag as title favourites
-
[TOONED IN] EWN's top cartoons for 2018
-
Serena Williams hails rule changes to protect mothers in tennis
-
Tons from Latham, Nicholls give New Zealand colossal lead
-
Liverpool still have plenty to prove, insists Virgil van Dijk
-
Schumacher in F1's thoughts as stricken great turns 50
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.