DRC's electoral laws being applied accordingly, says Kabila
Angry voters have embarked on a general strike and taken to the streets of the eastern capital Goma, saying the postponement of the poll in certain cities is an attempt to rig the election.
PRETORIA - President Joseph Kabila insists that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) electoral law provides for the more than one million people barred from voting in Sunday’s presidential election.
Kabila says the electoral commission is playing by the book postponing Sunday’s voting in Beni and Butembu in eastern DRC and Yumbi in the west.
He says it’s all about saving lives in the face of ethnic and rebel violence and the spread of the Ebola virus.
Opposition voters say there was campaigning in these areas which are all opposition strongholds, so there’s no reason there shouldn’t be voting.
