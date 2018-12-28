Popular Topics
JMPD to motorists: 'Do not drink and drive'

Police say they’ve made at least 30 arrests for drunk driving this week alone.

A JMPD officer conducts a roadside check in Johannesburg. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it will be out in full force this weekend, as holidaymakers make their way to destinations where they will be marking their New Year’s Day celebrations.

The department says it will continue road and public patrols to ensure public safety.

Police say they’ve made at least 30 arrests for drunk driving this week alone.

“We’d like to say to the community and motorists, please be safe, obey the rules of the road.

“Please don’t drink and drive, don’t text and drive.

“JMPD officers will be in full force to ensure the safety of all motorists on the road as well as the public,” says JMPD spokesperson Tessa Adams.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA