JMPD to motorists: 'Do not drink and drive'
Police say they’ve made at least 30 arrests for drunk driving this week alone.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it will be out in full force this weekend, as holidaymakers make their way to destinations where they will be marking their New Year’s Day celebrations.
The department says it will continue road and public patrols to ensure public safety.
“We’d like to say to the community and motorists, please be safe, obey the rules of the road.
“Please don’t drink and drive, don’t text and drive.
“JMPD officers will be in full force to ensure the safety of all motorists on the road as well as the public,” says JMPD spokesperson Tessa Adams.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
