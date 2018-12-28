Deputy Police Minister to visit Clifton 4th beach over removals

The iconic spot will become the centre of two separate protests this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Deputy Minister of Police is set to visit Clifton Fourth beach on Friday evening in the wake of complaints that a private security company has been clearing the beach after sunset.

The ANC in the Western Cape raised the issue after security company PPA tried to remove one of its members from Clifton Fourth Beach.

The iconic spot will become the centre of two separate protests this weekend.

A group born out of the Fees Must Fall movement is calling on people of colour to join a sit-in on the beach starting at 6pm this evening.

The ANC is planning its beach occupation starting on Saturday.

The action follows complaints by beachgoers that members of a private security company, PPA, have been clearing the beaches after sunset.

The company's legal representative says it has an unwritten agreement with the city to help it with law enforcement.

But city officials say that's not the case.

It's now sent the private security company a formal email reminding it of its roles and responsibilities.

The city's Richard Bosman: "I've emailed them twice and they've acknowledged receipt of what their roles and responsibilities are. If they act outside of their mandate, the city will take the action that it deems necessary under the circumstances."

At the same time, police have confirmed that they are investigating three separate assault cases against the company.