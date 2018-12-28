Deputy minister Makwetla concerned by high number of suicides in SA prisons

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

Deputy minister Makwetla concerned by high number of suicides in SA prisons

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla says since Operation Vala started there have been 16 attempted suicides at some prisons.

Emergency Support Team of Correctional Services, with Deputy Correctional Services Minister Thabang Makwetla conducted a special search at the Johannesburg Maximum Prison on 20 December 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Emergency Support Team of Correctional Services, with Deputy Correctional Services Minister Thabang Makwetla conducted a special search at the Johannesburg Maximum Prison on 20 December 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla says that he is concerned about the high number of suicides in the country’s prisons.

“Over the last three weeks, since we started with Operation Vala there were 16 attempted suicides. But of course, we are talking about 16 attempted suicides in a community that has 243 prisons. Sixteen attempted suicides in three weeks, there are so many centres where there were no attempted suicides… but for me is something that we have to try to look into.”

Makwetla was speaking after a surprise raid on Thursday at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston.

During the raid officials confiscated cash, cellphones dagga and SIM cards among other smuggled goods.

Makwetla says the operation has alerted the department on the attempted suicides.

The raid forms part of Operation Vala, a festive season drive to curb escape attempts and assaults during the festive season.

The campaign is not only about seizing contraband from inmates but a chance for the department to scrutinise officials who are complicit in the smuggling of banned substances.

Since surprise raids started, the department says that over 100 officials have been dismissed.

[WATCH] Operation Vala targets Leeuwkop prison in surprise raid

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA