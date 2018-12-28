Deputy minister Makwetla concerned by high number of suicides in SA prisons
Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla says since Operation Vala started there have been 16 attempted suicides at some prisons.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla says that he is concerned about the high number of suicides in the country’s prisons.
“Over the last three weeks, since we started with Operation Vala there were 16 attempted suicides. But of course, we are talking about 16 attempted suicides in a community that has 243 prisons. Sixteen attempted suicides in three weeks, there are so many centres where there were no attempted suicides… but for me is something that we have to try to look into.”
Makwetla was speaking after a surprise raid on Thursday at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Bryanston.
#LeeuwkopPrisonRaid a sim card is found inside this pillow. BD pic.twitter.com/owJwl2e5np— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 27, 2018
During the raid officials confiscated cash, cellphones dagga and SIM cards among other smuggled goods.
Makwetla says the operation has alerted the department on the attempted suicides.
The raid forms part of Operation Vala, a festive season drive to curb escape attempts and assaults during the festive season.
The campaign is not only about seizing contraband from inmates but a chance for the department to scrutinise officials who are complicit in the smuggling of banned substances.
Since surprise raids started, the department says that over 100 officials have been dismissed.
[WATCH] Operation Vala targets Leeuwkop prison in surprise raid
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
City of CT reminds security firm of role in wake of Clifton Beach incident
-
Clifton 4th incident: ‘We were warning beachgoers about sexual assault’
-
[WATCH] Operation Vala targets Leeuwkop prison in surprise raid
-
Over 100 prison officials fired this year for smuggling, collusion with inmates
-
Traffic officer dies after being hit by bus in Gauteng
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.