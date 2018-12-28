City of CT reminds security firm of role in wake of Clifton Beach incident
The African National Congress (ANC) in the province cried foul after one of its members was told to leave Clifton 4th Beach.
CAPE TOWN - Members of a newly formed action group are planning to occupy Clifton 4th beach on Friday to protest the removal of beachgoers from the beach.
Beachgoers say that members of a private security company, PPA, have been clearing the beaches after sunset.
The company's legal representative says it has an unwritten agreement with the city to help it with law enforcement.
But city officials say that's not the case.
It's now sent the private security company a formal email reminding it of its roles and responsibilities.
The city's Richard Bosman: "I've emailed them twice and they've acknowledged receipt of what their roles and responsibilities are. If they act outside of their mandate, the city will take the action that it deems necessary under the circumstances."
At the same time, police have confirmed that they are investigating three separate assault cases against the company.
