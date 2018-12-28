Popular Topics
Celine Dion, John Legend to perform at Aretha Franklin tribute concert

Alicia Keys, Yolanda Adams, Patti Labelle, and Janelle Monae will also do songs from the repertoire of the Queen of Soul at the concert on 13 January in Los Angeles.

FILE: In this file photo taken on December 7, 2015 singer Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LOS ANGELES - Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and John Legend will be among a host of singers to perform at a tribute concert for the late Aretha Franklin in January, the Recording Academy and other groups announced on Thursday.

Alicia Keys, Yolanda Adams, Patti Labelle, and Janelle Monae will also do songs from the repertoire of the Queen of Soul at the concert, to be hosted by filmmaker Tyler Perry on 13 January in Los Angeles.

Franklin, an 18-time Grammy winner and considered by many the greatest US gospel and soul singer, died in August of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Her six-hour long funeral in her Detroit hometown, featuring tributes by former US President Bill Clinton and dozens of singers, was broadcast live on US television.

The tribute concert in Los Angeles is a joint venture of the Recording Academy, which selects Grammy winners, Franklin’s long-time record producer Clive Davis, concert promoter AEG, and CBS television. The concert will be shown on CBS television at a later date still be announced.

“Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure. This unique concert, featuring many of today’s greatest artists, will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent,” Davis said in a statement.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on 31 December.

