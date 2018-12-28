Celine Dion, John Legend to perform at Aretha Franklin tribute concert
Alicia Keys, Yolanda Adams, Patti Labelle, and Janelle Monae will also do songs from the repertoire of the Queen of Soul at the concert on 13 January in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES - Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and John Legend will be among a host of singers to perform at a tribute concert for the late Aretha Franklin in January, the Recording Academy and other groups announced on Thursday.
Alicia Keys, Yolanda Adams, Patti Labelle, and Janelle Monae will also do songs from the repertoire of the Queen of Soul at the concert, to be hosted by filmmaker Tyler Perry on 13 January in Los Angeles.
Franklin, an 18-time Grammy winner and considered by many the greatest US gospel and soul singer, died in August of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Her six-hour long funeral in her Detroit hometown, featuring tributes by former US President Bill Clinton and dozens of singers, was broadcast live on US television.
The tribute concert in Los Angeles is a joint venture of the Recording Academy, which selects Grammy winners, Franklin’s long-time record producer Clive Davis, concert promoter AEG, and CBS television. The concert will be shown on CBS television at a later date still be announced.
“Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure. This unique concert, featuring many of today’s greatest artists, will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent,” Davis said in a statement.
Tickets for the concert go on sale on 31 December.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth
-
Ellen Pompeo blasts reverse racism
-
Eddie Murphy welcomes 10th child
-
[ANALYSIS] 5 reasons why South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equality
-
Sir Paul McCartney ‘misses’ late band members John Lennon & George Harrison
-
Justin Bieber can return to Argentina
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.