Bus driver to appear in court for allegedly killing GP traffic officer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

Bus driver to appear in court for allegedly killing GP traffic officer

The officer died on impact on Thursday after he was hit by the bus while on duty on the N1 north.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A bus driver who allegedly knocked dead a Gauteng traffic police officer will appear in court on Friday.

The officer died on impact on Thursday after he was hit by the bus while on duty on the N1 north.

The driver was arrested and charged with culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving.

Community Safety spokesperson Ndivhuho Gadisi said: “The MEC [Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane] sends her deepest condolences to the family of the officer. She also hopes that this incident will not weaken the morale of the officers.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA