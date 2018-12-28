Bus driver to appear in court for allegedly killing GP traffic officer

The officer died on impact on Thursday after he was hit by the bus while on duty on the N1 north.

JOHANNESBURG - A bus driver who allegedly knocked dead a Gauteng traffic police officer will appear in court on Friday.

The officer died on impact on Thursday after he was hit by the bus while on duty on the N1 north.

The driver was arrested and charged with culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving.

Community Safety spokesperson Ndivhuho Gadisi said: “The MEC [Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane] sends her deepest condolences to the family of the officer. She also hopes that this incident will not weaken the morale of the officers.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)