Bongani Mkongi visits Clifton 4th Beach amid sit-in
A group borne out of the Fees Must Fall movement called on people of colour to join a sit-in on the beach.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi has arrived at Clifton 4th Beach on Friday afternoon in response to the recent beach closure incident.
#ReclaimOurBeaches Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi arrives. LI pic.twitter.com/tYS46FJxYf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2018
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape raised the issue after private security company Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) tried to remove one of its members from Clifton Fourth Beach after sunset on Sunday.
A group born out of the Fees Must Fall movement called on people of colour to join a sit-in on the beach starting at 6pm.
The ANC is planning its beach occupation starting on Saturday.
Activist Chumani Maxwele and a handful of other activists have arrived at the beach, where they have formed a circle and begun to sing struggle songs.
They’ve erected two small wooden boards, with the words “Reclaiming Our Beaches” painted on the front.
#ReclaimOurBeaches pic.twitter.com/6f0WQ9UCz3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2018
At the same time, activists at Clifton 4th Beach have gone ahead with their planned slaughter ceremony.
#ReclaimOurBeaches Activists have brought a sheep to slaughter on the beach for a cleansing ceremony. LI pic.twitter.com/OJ426QL7vc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
