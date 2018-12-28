Beaufort West implements tougher measures as water supply dries up

Residents have no running water for most of the day following the implementation of the measures on Christmas Eve.

CAPE TOWN - The town of Beaufort West has implemented strict water shedding measures as its water supplies dry up.

Executive mayor of the town, Noel Constable: "The drought situation has taken its toll and the municipality is struggling to get to even the most basic of demands."

Constable says the local dams are dry and other sources that the town has depended on are rapidly becoming exhausted.

"Our underground water sources are drying up and we've already lost at least four boreholes and we're down to 23 boreholes. And because of the summer season, the water usage is going up and the town's residents are using too much water."

It wasn't too long ago that Cape Tonians were facing a similar fate, with Day Zero looming large.

As 2018 began, authorities were sounding dire warnings about the taps running dry by April.

The prospect of Day Zero caused something close to hysteria in Cape Town.

Authorities painted a grim picture of every resident being forced to queue for the few drops of precious water they had allocated, complete with heightened security to police desperate and frustrated citizens.

Jo-Jo tanks became like hen's teeth and water containers sold out across the peninsula.

Gardens withered and pools became empty shells, as restrictions and high tariffs forced consumers to conserve water.

Those who defied the tough regulations were publicly shamed and neighbours saw it as their duty to blow the whistle on water wasters.

But in June, the narrative changed.

"We're now in a position to state that we have not only managed to avoid Day Zero for this year but we can also safely get through the summer of 2019," Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson announced.

The winter rains had come and washed away the prospect of Day Zero, at least for the next two years.

This brought some relief to residents - but the city is not out of the woods yet as dam levels are still in the 60% range.