Beaufort West hopes national govt fast-tracks plans to ease water crisis

CAPE TOWN - The town of Beaufort West is hoping the national government will fast-track plans for a pipeline that could ease its water crisis.

The town is currently in the grips of stringent water shedding measures.

The main feeder dam to Beaufort West is empty, and the boreholes on which residents have been relying are rapidly running dry.

“The municipality is struggling to even get to the basic demands,” says Noel Constable, the executive mayor at Beaufort West Municipality.

Constable says they implemented strict water shedding measures from Christmas Eve, which means residents have no running water for most of the day.

Provincial authorities have sent water tankers and are supporting the town.

Constable says they are looking at sinking more boreholes about 20km outside of the town to meet the short-term needs.

He says they’re hoping the national government fast-tracks funding for a long-term solution.

