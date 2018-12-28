Popular Topics
Angelina Jolie hints at political aspirations

The Academy Award-winning actress has been outspoken on several issues, and Jolie has now suggested she may be interested in a future in politics.

FILE: US actress and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie. Picture: AFP.
FILE: US actress and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

LONDON - Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has hinted at making a move into politics.

The Academy Award-winning actress has been outspoken on several issues - such as refugees and sexual violence - over recent years, and Jolie has now suggested she may be interested in a future in politics.

During an appearance on the BBC’s Today show, Jolie was asked whether she would consider getting involved in politics, and she replied: “If you asked me 20 years ago, I would’ve laughed... I always say I’ll go where I’m needed, I don’t know if I’m fit for politics... but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet.”

Jolie, 43, is already a special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency.

And the actress explained that through the work she’s already done, she has developed a good insight into a wide range of important issues.

She shared: “I’m also able to work with governments and I’m also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done.”

In 2005, Angeline rubbished talk of a potential move into politics, saying at the time that she had “way too many skeletons” in her closet.

But the Hollywood star, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2014 until 2016, seemed more open to the idea in 2014.

She said: “I wonder if by now if my skeletons are out. They’re probably all out.

“You know, if I thought I’d be effective, I would. But I’m not sure if I would ever be taken seriously in that way and be able to be effective.”

