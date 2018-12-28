Amla, Elgar guide Proteas to crushing victory over Pakistan inside 3 days
The experience of Hashim Amla shone through after being under pressure for form lately, while Dean Elgar’s grit and determination was once again the highlight of his 13th Test half-century.
CENTURION - Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar’s century stand guided South Africa to a crushing seven-wicket win over Pakistan on day 3 of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday afternoon.
Needing only 149 to win at the start of the day, thanks to Duanne Olivier’s career-best match figures of 11/96 on day two, the pair came together in the second over of the day after Aiden Markram was out to Hassan Ali without scoring.
The duo survived a testing first hour in the first session and rode their luck after Amla was dropped for 8 and Elgar was lucky not to be given out on replays showing that the ball had carried into the hands of Azhar Ali at first slip off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Elgar reached his half-century with a glorious straight drive down the ground for four, but fell the very next ball to become Shan Masood’s first ever Test scalp on 50.
There would be a few more wickets to fall: Theunis de Bruyn tried to finish the game in style by dancing down the wicket to Yasir Shah and was stumped by Sarfaraz Ahmed for 10 and then captain Faf du Plessis topped edged Afridi to fine leg for a pair of ducks in the Test match.
Those wickets were a touch too late for the Pakistanis as Amla and first innings hero Temba Bavuma guided South Africa to a comfortable six-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Amla finished unbeaten on 63 while in the process brought up 1,000 Test career runs against Pakistan, while Bavuma finished on 13 not out.
The second Test in Cape Town gets underway on 3 January at Newlands.
