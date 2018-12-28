Popular Topics
Afropunk festival in Joburg set to be full of surprises

Headlining artists include The Internet, Public Enemy, Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Thandiswa Mazwai.

FILE: The Afropunk Festival on 31 December 2017. Picture: @afropunk/Twitter
FILE: The Afropunk Festival on 31 December 2017. Picture: @afropunk/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Afropunk festival organisers remain tight lipped on any surprise acts at the festival which is set to take place at Constitution Hill this weekend.

Headlining artists include The Internet, Public Enemy, Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Thandiswa Mazwai.

Last year, Solange Knowles cancelled her performance a few nights before the event but promised to return.

However, no announcement in that regard has been made.

Afropunk president Jocelyn Cooper says people should expect lots of surprises.

“You’ll have to come to find out but I know that the experience will be so much better than last year. This year we put a lot of work into it and creativity, so I hope that everyone will join us.”

