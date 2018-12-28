Afropunk festival in Joburg set to be full of surprises

-
WC ANC pleased with start to list conferencePolitics
-
'We'll hunt down gang leaders, hitmen,' says CT Anti-gang UnitLocal
-
Six men arrested in Vietnam for killing, eating endangered monkeyWorld
-
Most drownings happening at beaches without lifeguards - NSRILocal
-
Beaufort West implements tougher measures as water supply dries upLocal
-
More tests ahead as post-mortem into Seipati Lechoano’s death inconclusiveLocal
-
-
Bus driver to appear in court for allegedly killing GP traffic officerLocal
-
Tons from Latham, Nicholls give New Zealand colossal leadSport
-
Tennis royalty Federer and Serena back for yet another seasonSport
-
Arsenal, Man City double header tests Liverpool's new tag as title favouritesSport
-
Liverpool still have plenty to prove, insists Virgil van DijkSport
-
FA charge Arsenal’s Unai Emery after Brighton bottle-kickSport
-
Luka Modric named Balkan Athlete of the YearSport
-
Justin Bieber can return to ArgentinaLifestyle
-
Sir Paul McCartney ‘misses’ late band members John Lennon & George HarrisonLifestyle
-
New SA nanosatellite launched into spaceLifestyle
-
Nigerian couples cautiously turn to surrogacy to ease fertility woesAfrica
-
Billie Lourd pays tribute to late mother Carrie Fisher with emotional songLifestyle
-
'Aquaman' makes a big splash to top N. American box officeLifestyle
-
Up in smoke: Indonesia burns mountain of marijuanaWorld
-
Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam HemsworthLifestyle
-
Work in space does not seem to shorten astronauts' livesLifestyle
-
Family, friends to pay tribute to ANC's Mosunkutu at memorial servicePolitics
-
City of CT reminds security firm of role in wake of Clifton Beach incidentPolitics
-
DA in CT promises to prioritise citizens’ concernsPolitics
-
Clifton 4th incident: ‘We were warning beachgoers about sexual assault’Local
-
Busy year for Parliament with 23 bills passedPolitics
-
City of CT denies security company has mandate to clear beachesPolitics
-
[OPINION] Cheap oil is blocking progress on climate changeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Congo election shows flaws in Trump’s Africa strategyOpinion
-
[OPINION] Global warming raises risk of more severe droughts in Cape TownOpinion
-
[OPINION] Yemen peace efforts miss a critical factorOpinion
-
[OPINION] State capture began in Limpopo with Malema in the mixOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why the ANC itself is the chief impediment to Ramaphosa’s agendaOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Oil prices jump, but oversupply worries persistBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand edges up in light year-end tradeBusiness
-
End to Nigerian dispute lifts MTN sharesBusiness
-
Economist: 'SA likely to start new year on wobbly footing'Business
-
Lower oil price to offer some relief for SA consumersBusiness
-
Concerns raised over state of SA economy going into 2019Business
Afropunk festival in Joburg set to be full of surprises
Headlining artists include The Internet, Public Enemy, Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Thandiswa Mazwai.
JOHANNESBURG - Afropunk festival organisers remain tight lipped on any surprise acts at the festival which is set to take place at Constitution Hill this weekend.
Headlining artists include The Internet, Public Enemy, Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Thandiswa Mazwai.
Last year, Solange Knowles cancelled her performance a few nights before the event but promised to return.
However, no announcement in that regard has been made.
Afropunk president Jocelyn Cooper says people should expect lots of surprises.
“You’ll have to come to find out but I know that the experience will be so much better than last year. This year we put a lot of work into it and creativity, so I hope that everyone will join us.”
3 days to go!!! Tickets ➡️ https://t.co/q5aaBJtdds— AFROPUNK (@afropunk) December 27, 2018
Don't miss out! See you at AFROPUNK Joburg 2018. pic.twitter.com/JKkmjX77Hd
-
