Activists slaughter sheep at Clifton 4th Beach in cleansing ceremony

Members of the Black People’s National Crisis Committee gathered at the beach, chanting and holding up placards reading ‘Reclaiming Our Beaches’.

Activists from lobby group Black People’s National Crisis Committee brought a sheep to slaughter on the beach for a cleansing ceremony. Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
Activists from lobby group Black People's National Crisis Committee brought a sheep to slaughter on the beach for a cleansing ceremony. Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Activists from lobby group Black People’s National Crisis Committee have slaughtered a sheep at Clifton 4th Beach in a cleansing ceremony.

Members of the group have been gathering since 5pm on Friday, chanting and holding up placards reading “Reclaiming Our Beaches”.

This comes in the wake of complaints that private security company Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) has been clearing the beach after sunset.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape raised the issue after PPA tried to remove one of its members from the beach.

Emotions ran high as activists dragged a live sheep from the parking lot onto the beach as scores of onlookers gathered around them.

They pulled the distressed animal to the ocean and made it drink sea water as cheers rang out.

All the while children and adults frolicked about in the waves not far from where the ceremony was underway.

Activists say by offering the sheep, they’re calling on their ancestors to respond to their trauma experienced under oppression.

Masixole Mlandu says it’s time black people defend their right to spaces such as these: “(But) also we’re here to remind the country of the inequalities that exist in South Africa, daily, as we’re going into the 2019 national elections.”

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi, also visited the beach, and said the private security company involved should be investigated.

