2018 matric: 'Some subject results had to be adjusted'

PRETORIA - Umalusi says none of the adjustments to 2018’s matric results compromise the quality of the overall outcome.

The council has approved the 2018 matric exam results, saying they are fair and credible.

It says it has adjusted the results of several subjects for various reasons.

But it says it’s pleased that there were no systemic irregularities that could have compromised the integrity of the exams.

Umalusi says there was a marked improvement in the overall quality of the question papers.

However, it says some subject results had to be adjusted because the papers were either too easy or too difficult.

“If we adjust down, they don’t mind, but if we adjust upwards they think something is wrong. If the paper, is easy we must adjust down, otherwise, the learners of the previous year feel they were born in the wrong year,” says chairperson of the Umalusi council Professor John Volmink.

The results of 16 subjects were adjusted for the Independent Examination Board.

The results of 28 subjects were adjusted from the Department of Basic Education, and eight were adjusted from the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI).

The council says despite these adjustments, the system continues to show significant improvement.

