Zimbabwe's trauma surgeons join junior doctors’ strike

HARARE - There's a looming crisis in Zimbabwe's hospitals this festive season as trauma surgeons join a four-week strike by other clinicians.

Casualty ward doctors say they can't do their jobs properly and are not receiving back-up from specialists.

Holiday times are busy for casualty departments the world over so this strike couldn't have come at a worse time.

Most junior doctors at major city hospitals have been on strike since 1 December over their depreciating pay and poor working conditions. But casualty services are understood to have kept going until now.

On Wednesday, doctors running the casualty ward at Harare's Parirenyatwa Hospital said they too were withdrawing their services.

In previous strikes, army medics have been called in to fill the breach, but it's not clear what will happen in this case.