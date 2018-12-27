Woman killed in Fourways house fire
It’s understood medics arrived at the scene to find the fire department had already extinguished the blaze.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman believed to be in her 70s has died after she was left stranded in a house that caught fire in Fourways.
They were led into the house when they discovered the woman’s body.
“ER24 paramedics were led to the kitchen where they found an elderly woman lying on the ground. Unfortunately, she showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.
“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, says ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.
