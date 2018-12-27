Walter Sisulu Municipality employee due in court for stock theft

The employee was arrested with five accomplices in Steynsburg this week.

CAPE TOWN - A Walter Sisulu Municipality employee is due to appear at Steynsburg District Court on Thursday for livestock theft.



The employee was arrested with other five accomplices in Steynsburg, the Eastern Cape, this week.

It is understood police spotted two suspicious vehicles used by the suspects, before giving chase.

The police's Moitheri Bojabotseha said: “The police saw two suspicious motor vehicles and approached them. One of the vehicles had six occupants with six sheep.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)