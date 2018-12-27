Spurs’ Mauricio Pochettino sad to lose on-fire Son to South Korea
Tottenham Hotspur have, however, managed to negotiate that Son Heung-min will stay in England until their Premier League clash against Manchester United.
LONDON - Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has lamented the fact on-form Son Heung-min will miss another chunk of the club season in January at the Asian Cup.
The South Korean has scored five goals in his last three games as Spurs have soared into second in the Premier League by smashing Everton 6-2 and Bournemouth 5-0 in the past week.
Son missed the start of the season due to his commitments at the Asian Games where South Korea’s gold medal ensured he will be exempt from military service.
However, he skipped international duty in November and Spurs instantly saw an upturn in his form as Son netted the first of seven Premier League goals this season against Chelsea on 24 November.
“What can I say, Sonny is doing a fantastic job for the team,” said Pochettino.
“After November he had a rest and was here trying to recover his best and I think he is doing fantastic.
“He started his fantastic run against Chelsea and until today he is doing a fantastic job for the team.
“I hope he can keep that level, but you know in a few weeks he is going to be away from Tottenham because he needs to go with his national team to Dubai to play the Asian Cup.”
Spurs have however managed to negotiate that Son will stay in England until their Premier League clash against Manchester United on 13 January.
He will, therefore, miss the Taegeuk Warriors’ first two group games against the Philippines and Kyrgyzstan before joining up for a clash with China on 16 January.
Should South Korea reach the final, Son will miss Premier League games against Fulham, Watford and Newcastle, as well as Spurs’ League Cup semifinal, second leg against Chelsea.
Popular in Sport
-
Five things that have gone wrong for Manchester City
-
Bavuma half-century nudges Proteas ahead
-
Napoli asked for halt to Inter game after racist chants
-
Smith: 'Sutherland told us they pay us to win matches not just to play'
-
Schumacher in F1's thoughts as stricken great turns 50
-
[TOONED IN] EWN's top cartoons for 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.