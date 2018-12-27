Sir Paul McCartney ‘misses’ late band members John Lennon & George Harrison

The singer has admitted that he often thinks about the iconic band and remembers late members Lennon and Harrison ‘with a lot of sadness’.

The 76-year-old singer has admitted that he often thinks about the iconic band and remembers late members Lennon and Harrison “with a lot of sadness”, as he insists they should both “still be here”.

In an interview with BBC Radio Scotland - which is due to air on 29 December - he said: “Lennon and Harrison are still a big part of my life, always will be.

“It would have been great to get the Beatles back together again. People always say what if? But we can’t, so, sadly, that’s not going to happen.

“I often think about them with a lot of sadness, because they should still be here. In Lennon’s case, it was a terrible thing. In Harrison’s, a terrible illness.

“If by some strange fluke it was to happen, it would be beautiful.

“As a musician, you often have dreams about being in the studio or on stage, so I’m often with the guys.

“Just the other morning, I woke up and I was with Harrison. And that was very nice. I think of Harrison as my little mate - he was the youngest in the group.

“That’s how I run into Lennon and Harrison these days. So, the Beatles have re-formed - in my head.”

Harrison passed away on 29 November 2001, after a battle with lung cancer while Lennon was assassinated outside his Manhattan apartment by Mark David Chapman in 1980.

The Hey Jude hitmaker went on to explain that although he is deeply saddened by the passing of his bandmates, he’s grateful to have known them.

McCartney added: “Even though there is sadness, the main thing is the joy of knowing those two guys. I miss them a lot.”