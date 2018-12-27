7 drownings recorded over Christmas period
Officials had their hands full, especially on Boxing Day, on 26 December, which traditionally sees thousands of people flock to beaches across the country.
CAPE TOWN - National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) officials responded to seven fatal drownings over the Christmas period.
Rescuers on Wednesday located the body of a Port Elizabeth man who drowned when his canoe capsized at Beach View over the weekend.
The body of his 10-year-old son was recovered earlier this week.
Police divers are still searching for the body of a 14-year-old Parow boy who disappeared while swimming at Milnerton’s Lagoon Beach.
On Christmas Day, an eight-year-old girl drowned while swimming near the mouth of the Great Brak River.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says most of the fatalities were reported at beaches that are not protected by lifeguards: “The agency is appealing to the public to go to lifeguard-protected beaches and only swim between lifeguard flags posted. Most of the incidents attended to at the coast were rip-current related.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
