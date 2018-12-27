Seipati Lechoano post-mortem results expected today

The anti-corruption government employee was found dead in the boot of her car on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - As investigations continue into the death of an anti-corruption government employee, post-mortem results are expected later on Thursday.

Seipati Lechoano was found dead on Monday afternoon in the boot of her car which was parked in the basement of the Bram Fischer government building where she worked.

Authorities say Lechoano was found with her hands and feet tied, and her body already in a decomposing state.

She also had no physical signs to show the potential cause of death.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the building was used as a dumping spot.

“A post-mortem that will determine the cause of the death will be conducted on 27 December. We expect to know what had transpired, and how she [Lechoano] was murdered by Thursday afternoon,” says police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo.

