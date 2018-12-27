Popular Topics
Search for missing Linathi Titshala enters 11th day

The nine-year-old girl is believed to have been walking from her grandmother’s house to her mother’s home in Cork Tree Street when she went missing.

FILE: Linathi Titshala. Picture: Missing Persons Pink Lady Organisation/Facebook.
FILE: Linathi Titshala. Picture: Missing Persons Pink Lady Organisation/Facebook.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing nine-year-old Delft girl entered its 11th day.

Linathi Titshala went missing on 16 December.

She’s believed to have been walking from her grandmother’s house to her mother’s home in Cork Tree Street when she went missing. The houses are not far from each other.

Candice van Redan from the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit says the search continues: “The Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and other organisations have come together and conducted searches in and around Delft. We’ve also distributed flyers throughout the area as many people do not have access to social media.”

The Unit has also spoken to all the children who go to the same school as the nine-year-old.

