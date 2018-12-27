Safety initiative sees more than 2,000 kids tagged at CT's Mnandi beach

Children are registered and issued with an identification armband that will help authorities reunite the minor with a relative if they're lost.

CAPE TOWN - More than 2,000 children have been tagged through the City of Cape Town's Identikidz project at Mnandi Beach in Mitchells Plain over the past two days.

This was done by the city's Social Development Department and the Mitchell's Plain Child Rapid Response Unit who were on the beach on Wednesday.

The Mitchell's Plain Community Police Forum is urging parents to have their children tagged when arriving at beaches.

Children are registered and issued with an identification armband that will help authorities reunite the minor with a relative.

Although Mnandi beach was not packed, volunteers were out in full force with their blue t-shirts making sure that children have their bright orange armbands on and that they're safe.

#FestiveSafety Various safety operations are underway as people make their way to Cape Town beaches. KP pic.twitter.com/xhZKQmiYwL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 26, 2018

#FestiveSafety The Mitchell’s Plain CRRU tagged 1170 children on Mnandi Beach today. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/q1asH6aDaw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 26, 2018

#FestiveSafety The Mitchell’s Plain Community Policing Forum’s Child Rapid Response Unit and Law Enforcement officials are currently conducting operations and patrolling at Mnandi beach this afternoon. KP pic.twitter.com/DFh17lBHE9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 26, 2018

The CPF's Abie Isaacs says on Boxing Day more than 1,100 children were registered and that 21 children between the ages of 9 and 16 were found without adult supervision.

"When a child goes missing they are the people who are activated and deployed to find the missing children. Our request to the community is that when you come to the beach please do not come without a tag and to make sure you get your child tagged

Parent Desiree Amansure says the tagging system is a great initiative as some children are too young to speak but with the band, the information is at hand.

"I feel that it is something good that they've put on the kids' arms and if they get lost or if anything happens to them, then they'll know the child's details."