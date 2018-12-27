Ramaphosa applying his mind before signing off on bills, says Presidency

The Presidency last month said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the final stages of considering eight bills that have been passed by Parliament has since signed two of those bills into law.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is closing the year with a stack of bills in his tray.

One of the bills signed into law this year is the National Minimum Wage Bill, which is now enforceable and is expected to benefit about six million workers who currently earn below R3700 a month.

Another is the Public Audit Amendment Bill which gives the Auditor-General greater powers.

Some of the bills still under consideration include the Labour Relations Amendment Bill to deal with violent strikes, and the contentious Political Party Funding Bill which calls for transparency on who funds political parties.

The Presidency says all efforts are being made to expedite the processing of the unsigned bills, but the president is obliged by the Constitution to apply his mind before he inks the laws.

