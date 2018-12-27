Putin says Russia is ready to deploy new hypersonic nuclear missile

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Putin says Russia is ready to deploy new hypersonic nuclear missile

President Vladimir Putin announced an array of new weapons in March, including the Avangard, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years.

President Vladimir Putin. Picture: @KremlinRussia_E/Twitter.
President Vladimir Putin. Picture: @KremlinRussia_E/Twitter.
2 hours ago

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would deploy its first regiment of hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2019, saying the move meant his country now had a new type of strategic weapon.

Putin was speaking after overseeing what the Kremlin said was a pre-deployment test of the new missile system, called Avangard.

“This test, which has just finished, ended with complete success,” Putin told a government meeting.

“From next year, 2019, Russia’s armed forces will get the new intercontinental strategic system Avangard ... It’s a big moment in the life of the armed forces and in the life of the country. Russia has obtained a new type of strategic weapon.”

Russia has said the new missile system, one of several new weapons Putin announced in March, is highly manoeuvrable, allowing it to easily evade missile defence systems.

Putin remotely observed Wednesday’s test from a Russian defence ministry building in Moscow. The Kremlin described the test in a statement, saying that an Avangard missile, launched from a location in south-west Russia, had successfully hit and destroyed a target in the Russian Far East.

Putin announced an array of new weapons in March, including the Avangard, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA