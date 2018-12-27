New SA nanosatellite launched into space
The Department of Science and Technology's deputy director-general, Mmboneni Muofhe, says this is a new chapter in SA's technology sector.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Science and Technology says it launched the country's most advanced satellite into space on Thursday.
ZACube-2 is a nanosatellite that weighs less than 4kg and is expected to help with the monitoring of disasters and veld fires and other emergencies.
The R16.5 million satellite blasted into orbit from Russia on Thursday along with nanosatellites from Germany, Japan, United States and Spain.
Today marks another historic milestone for South Africa with the successful launch into space of the continent’s most advanced nanosatellite to date, #ZACube-2, in the early hours of this morning. https://t.co/OQnh9q8n5L pic.twitter.com/ouG7mxdQ8D— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 27, 2018
The department's deputy director-general, Mmboneni Muofhe, says this is a new chapter in SA's technology sector.
“The satellite is going to collect information about what is happening in our oceans. This includes surveilling and reporting on the ships that are on our shores. When we have a sense of which ships are on our shores, we can communicate with them to see which ones are there legally or illegally.”
Muofhe says this will help protect the country from trespassers.
“We also deal with thieves that are fishing illegally on our shores. In some instances, there are other illegal activities such as piracy. So, this particular satellite will be assisting with those issues.”
