Napoli asked for halt to Inter game after racist chants
Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly had been subjected to monkey noises from home supporters throughout the match.
ROME - Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said the club asked for Wednesday's Serie A game against Inter Milan to be stopped a number of times following racist chants towards Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
Koulibaly was sent off 10 minutes from the end of Napoli's 1-0 defeat at the San Siro, with substitute Lautaro Martinez scoring a stoppage-time winner for Inter.
Centre-back Koulibaly was initially booked for a foul on Matteo Politano and then shown another yellow card in the aftermath for sarcastically applauding the referee.
The 27-year-old had been subjected to monkey noises from home supporters throughout the match.
"We asked three times for the match to be suspended and there were three announcements, but the match continued," Ancelotti told Sky.
"The player was irritable, he wasn't in the best state of mind. Usually he's a very calm and professional player but there were these noises throughout the game."
"It looks like an excuse but the player was agitated and irritable. It's not good, not for us, nor for Italian football," he added.
"The solution exists. You have to stop the match. You just have to know when, after how many announcements. And if we don't know, then next time we may have to stop play ourselves."
Koulibaly apologised on Twitter for the defeat and being sent off but said: "I am proud of the colour of my skin. (Proud) to be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man".
Mi dispiace la sconfitta e sopratutto avere lasciato i miei fratelli!— Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) December 26, 2018
Però sono orgoglioso del colore della mia pelle. Di essere francese, senegalese, napoletano: uomo.
⚽ #InterNapoli 1-0
🇸🇳 #KK26 #famiglia
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre
💪🏿 #DifendoLaCittà pic.twitter.com/f9q0KYggcw
Popular in Sport
-
Five things that have gone wrong for Manchester City
-
Schumacher in F1's thoughts as stricken great turns 50
-
Smith: 'Sutherland told us they pay us to win matches not just to play'
-
Liverpool open up six-point lead as Man City lose again at Leicester
-
Juergen Klopp open to Liverpool signings in January
-
Steyn claims outright South Africa wicket-taking record
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.