Mthatha police confiscate cellphones worth R2m, 4 suspects arrested
R11,000 in cash and several electric appliances were also recovered and confiscated.
CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough after recovering and confiscating cellphones worth around R2 million in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.
Four people aged between 26 and 32 years were arrested after a burglary at a local Jet Store.
R11,000 in cash and several electric appliances were also recovered and confiscated.
Police say the suspects could be linked to a string of other crimes.
The police’s Dineo Koena said: “All the suspects will appear in Mthatha soon facing possession of suspected stolen items. We are going to link them with several hijackings that happened on couriers that deliver cellphones in Mthatha and robberies that happened at other shops where cellphones were taken.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
City of Cape Town probing Clifton beach clearing incident
-
City of CT denies security company has mandate to clear beaches
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
-
Emergency fund to be established to help with repairing Benoni dam wall
-
Police: 'Body of Seipati Lechoana found with hands and feet tied'
-
Family left untreated after accident at Louis Trichardt Hospital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.