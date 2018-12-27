Popular Topics
Mthatha police confiscate cellphones worth R2m, 4 suspects arrested

R11,000 in cash and several electric appliances were also recovered and confiscated.

The vehicle of the four arrested suspects loaded with stolen goods. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
The vehicle of the four arrested suspects loaded with stolen goods. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a breakthrough after recovering and confiscating cellphones worth around R2 million in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.

Four people aged between 26 and 32 years were arrested after a burglary at a local Jet Store.

R11,000 in cash and several electric appliances were also recovered and confiscated.

Police say the suspects could be linked to a string of other crimes.

The police’s Dineo Koena said: “All the suspects will appear in Mthatha soon facing possession of suspected stolen items. We are going to link them with several hijackings that happened on couriers that deliver cellphones in Mthatha and robberies that happened at other shops where cellphones were taken.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

