Motsoaledi thanks health workers for safely delivering Christmas babies
Gauteng registered 301 babies followed by the Eastern Cape with 275.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospital recorded the highest number of births on Christmas Day.
Provinces with the least number of newborns were the Northern Cape with 29 and the Free State with 25.
The minister says that all the babies are healthy and safe.
“I wish to take this opportunity to heartily thank all the health workers for bringing more than a 1,000 very healthy bubbly babies into this world.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
