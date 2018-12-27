Miley Cyrus confirms marriage to Liam Hemsworth
The singer has shared a number of black and white photos from her intimate nuptials with the 28-year-old actor on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, revealing they tied the knot on 23 December.
LONDON - Miley Cyrus has shared a number of photos from her wedding to Liam Hemsworth on her social media accounts.
Thesinger has shared a number of black and white photos from her intimate nuptials with the 28-year-old actor on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, revealing they tied the knot on 23 December, a decade after they first met while shooting The Last Song.
In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Cyrus - who wore a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown - captioned the Instagram post: "12.23.18"
And alongside another, she wrote: "10 years later .....(sic)"
A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and the 26-year-old star wrote: "This is probably our one - millionth kiss.(sic)"
The Hunger Games actor shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: "My love [heart emoji]."
The singer also shared a video of herself and her husband dancing to her friend and collaborator Mark Ronson's song Uptown Funk on her Instagram story.
December 26, 2018
December 26, 2018
10 years later ..... pic.twitter.com/Lm8VD5AVxa— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2018
special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix for 2019. congratulations u two xo @MileyCyrus @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/zpBnK0bHA6— Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 26, 2018
Cyrus tagged the producer in the post, and the short clip featured Hemsworth filming his wife in her wedding dress as she lip-synced and danced to the track, before he turned the camera and joined in.
Ronson also made a special video for the newlyweds, which he shared on Instagram.
He captioned the clip: "Special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix for 2019. congratulations u two xo (sic)"
The couple had reportedly originally planned to wed over the festive season at their Malibu home, but after it was destroyed by the California wildfires last month, they shifted their celebrations to their house in the singer's home state of Tennessee instead and had a "perfect" day.
A source told People magazine: "They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic.
"She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there."
Among the guests at the wedding were the couple's siblings Noah and Brandi Cyrus and Chris and Luke Hemsworth.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.