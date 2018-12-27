Makwetla ‘concerned’ by contraband found in Leeuwkop Prison
Marijuana, cellphones and electronic appliances were some of the contraband confiscated at Leeuwkop Prison during a surprise raid.
JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla says he’s concerned about the high amount of contraband found in prisons during Operation Vala.
Makwetla says he’s calling on family members and the outside world to refrain from bringing illicit goods to correctional centres when visiting intimates.
He was part of a surprise visit to Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Makwetla says there is a reason why they do raids: “Issues about contraband that comes into our correctional centres, we’re going to make sure that management discusses, very objectively, the challenges faced by our teams. We can always find reasons to blame, criticise those who do wrong or make mistakes, but leadership is about obviating such problems.”
Makwetla says officials implicated in the smuggling of contraband will be disciplined: “We do not turn a turn blind eye on incidents that we are aware of.”
Makwetla says they’re working to ensure all loopholes are closed.
WATCH: Banned items seized from inside Sun City prison
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
