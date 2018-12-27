Makwetla ‘concerned’ by contraband found in Leeuwkop Prison

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Makwetla ‘concerned’ by contraband found in Leeuwkop Prison

Marijuana, cellphones and electronic appliances were some of the contraband confiscated at Leeuwkop Prison during a surprise raid.

Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg was raided by Correctional Services on 27 December 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg was raided by Correctional Services on 27 December 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla says he’s concerned about the high amount of contraband found in prisons during Operation Vala.

Makwetla says he’s calling on family members and the outside world to refrain from bringing illicit goods to correctional centres when visiting intimates.

He was part of a surprise visit to Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Marijuana, cellphones and electronic appliances were some of the contraband confiscated at the Leeuwkop prison during a surprise raid.

Makwetla says there is a reason why they do raids: “Issues about contraband that comes into our correctional centres, we’re going to make sure that management discusses, very objectively, the challenges faced by our teams. We can always find reasons to blame, criticise those who do wrong or make mistakes, but leadership is about obviating such problems.”

Makwetla says officials implicated in the smuggling of contraband will be disciplined: “We do not turn a turn blind eye on incidents that we are aware of.”

Makwetla says they’re working to ensure all loopholes are closed.

WATCH: Banned items seized from inside Sun City prison

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA