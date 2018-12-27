-
Seipati Lechoano post-mortem results expected todayLocal
Louis Trichardt Hospital CEO suspended: Limpopo Health MEC
This comes after the institution was embroiled in controversy with patients accusing staff of ill-treating them.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says the CEO of the Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital has been suspended.
This comes after the institution was embroiled in controversy with patients accusing staff of ill-treatment.
A few months ago, workers went on a strike calling for Dr Irene Malatji to resign, accusing her of corruption, maladministration and nepotism.
The MEC says the department has appointed a well-experienced caretaker at the hospital in the interim.
Ramathuba says there were several factors that led to the CEO's suspension.
“We have put the CEO of that hospital on suspension based on a number of challenges that were there.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
