Louis Trichardt Hospital CEO suspended: Limpopo Health MEC

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 38°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
Go

Louis Trichardt Hospital CEO suspended: Limpopo Health MEC

This comes after the institution was embroiled in controversy with patients accusing staff of ill-treating them.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says the CEO of the Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital has been suspended.

This comes after the institution was embroiled in controversy with patients accusing staff of ill-treatment.

A few months ago, workers went on a strike calling for Dr Irene Malatji to resign, accusing her of corruption, maladministration and nepotism.

The MEC says the department has appointed a well-experienced caretaker at the hospital in the interim.

Ramathuba says there were several factors that led to the CEO's suspension.

“We have put the CEO of that hospital on suspension based on a number of challenges that were there.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA