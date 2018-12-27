Lotto results: Wednesday, 26 December 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

CAPE TOWN - These are the winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 26 December.

Main Lotto Draw: 1, 6, 12, 15, 20, 29 Bonus Ball: 26

Lotto Plus 1: 6, 9, 12, 31, 36, 43 Bonus Ball: 46

Lotto Plus 2: 5, 13, 28, 33, 38, 42 Bonus Ball: 30

For more details visit the National Lottery website.