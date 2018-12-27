[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
CapeTalk’s John Maytham spoke to Mayco Member JP Smith who says the City is trying to get clarity on the matter.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that it is investigating what happened on Clifton 4th beach ahead of an attempt to clear the beach after sunset.
This after the African National Congress in the Western Cape cried foul after it's secretary Faiez Jacobs was told to clear off Clifton Beach at sunset.
It says that a private security company tried to force beachgoers off Clifton 4th beach.
CapeTalk’s Kieno Kammies spoke to Mayco Member for safety JP Smith who says the City is trying to get clarity on the matter.
“We were alerted to it only on Monday via a press statement, and I must say I’m a bit frustrated that the senior ANC politician in question - who has now made such a media spectacle of this - didn’t just pick up the phone when he observed it. Instead, we dived into a highly racially divisive race politics debacle.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
