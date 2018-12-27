Karwyderskraal fire in WC contained

Fire crews have worked throughout the night to bring the blaze under control.

CAPE TOWN - A fire in Karwyderskraal near Fisherhaven has been contained.

Landowners in the Overstrand community have also rolled up their sleeves to help firefighters in their efforts.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage.

Overstrand fire chief Lester Smith: "We had some good rain last night. Currently, there is no active line but firefighters are still on scene to ensure that there are no flare-ups and they've also put out the hot spots."