JMPD urges parents to be vigilant to avoid children being kidnapped

Three separate cases of kidnapping and extortion were opened in just three days in Ekurhuleni this month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has again urged parents to be vigilant in public spaces to avoid their children being kidnapped.

Police say they are in the final stages of the investigations and will be making arrests soon.

Meanwhile, JMPD officers remain on high alert at parks and roadblocks.

Spokesperson Tessa Adams said: “The JMPD is currently ensuring that all parks are safe [and] we request that parents must look after their children. Please ensure that you write your telephone number on your child’s arm to ensure the safety of your child so that we have a number to call the parent when the child gets lost.”

