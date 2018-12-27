Indonesia reroutes all flights around erupting Anak Krakatau volcano
Authorities raised the volcano’s alert level to the second-highest on Thursday, imposing a 5-km exclusion zone.
JAKARTA - Indonesia on Thursday rerouted all flights around the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano between Java and Sumatra islands, as it spewed columns of ash into the air, days after it triggered a deadly tsunami.
A crater collapse on the volcanic island at high tide on Saturday sent waves up to 5 meters high smashing into the coast on the Sunda Strait, killing more than 400 people.
“All flights are rerouted due to Krakatau volcano ash on red alert,” the government air-traffic control agency AirNav said in a release.
