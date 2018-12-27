Hundreds of drunk drivers arrested in Gauteng
That's in spite of widespread reporting on a spike in road deaths this festive season and concerted awareness campaigns by authorities.
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of motorists have been arrested for drunken driving in Gauteng.
That's in spite of widespread reporting on a spike in road deaths this festive season and concerted awareness campaigns by authorities.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has introduced the new Evidential Breath Alcotest Machine.
It's been running roadblocks using the device and says these will continue.
The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says the legal alcohol limit is 0.24.
“I think all of these efforts have really paid dividends [and] a lot of those drunk drivers [were arrested] having consumed considerably more alcohol than the legal limit.”
In the Western Cape, authorities have arrested several people for speeding offenses.
One person was arrested for travelling at 214km/hour on the stretch of the N1 between Laingsburg and Beaufort West.
That part of the highway is a high accident zone and is often referred to as the death stretch.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
WC ANC condemns 'unacceptable' Clifton Beach clearing incident
-
Family left untreated after accident at Louis Trichardt Hospital
-
City of Cape Town probing Clifton beach clearing incident
-
Ramaphosa applying his mind before signing off on bills, says Presidency
-
Arrest of suspect in Jill Fernandez murder welcomed
-
Starbucks’ expansion runs out of steam in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.