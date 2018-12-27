Popular Topics
Hundreds of drunk drivers arrested in Gauteng

That's in spite of widespread reporting on a spike in road deaths this festive season and concerted awareness campaigns by authorities.

JMPD officers stopping vehicles during a roadblock. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of motorists have been arrested for drunken driving in Gauteng.

That's in spite of widespread reporting on a spike in road deaths this festive season and concerted awareness campaigns by authorities.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has introduced the new Evidential Breath Alcotest Machine.

It's been running roadblocks using the device and says these will continue.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says the legal alcohol limit is 0.24.

“I think all of these efforts have really paid dividends [and] a lot of those drunk drivers [were arrested] having consumed considerably more alcohol than the legal limit.”

In the Western Cape, authorities have arrested several people for speeding offenses.

One person was arrested for travelling at 214km/hour on the stretch of the N1 between Laingsburg and Beaufort West.

That part of the highway is a high accident zone and is often referred to as the death stretch.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

